Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,796 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of BlackRock worth $47,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $25,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $720.61 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $939.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $625.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $640.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $701.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,900 shares of company stock worth $14,067,231. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

