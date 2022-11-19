Toronto Dominion Bank Has $50.09 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 339,725 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.08% of Micron Technology worth $50,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,049,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,418 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,551,295,000 after acquiring an additional 646,950 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Micron Technology by 28.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,750,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,757 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Micron Technology by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,205 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Micron Technology by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,812,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,782 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $58.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.31 and its 200-day moving average is $59.72. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.45 and a 1 year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

