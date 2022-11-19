Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 16,306 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,306 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of American Tower worth $76,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $215.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $294.40. The company has a market capitalization of $100.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.44 and its 200-day moving average is $240.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.47.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

