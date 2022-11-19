Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given New C$103.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$90.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. CIBC lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Fundamental Research cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$100.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Kaufman Brothers decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$99.38.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$89.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$162.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$86.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$87.07. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$77.27 and a twelve month high of C$109.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C$2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.00 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$10.93 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.9200008 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 43.85%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

