TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TACT opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.40.

Insider Transactions at TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.86% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other TransAct Technologies news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 24,900 shares of TransAct Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $90,885.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,060,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,872,471.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 98,238 shares of company stock worth $400,475 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TACT. 325 Capital LLC grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,011,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after buying an additional 61,909 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,910,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 148,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.