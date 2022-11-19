Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) PT Raised to $24.00 at Citigroup

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
TSE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Trinseo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Trinseo from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Trinseo from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Trinseo from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.43.
Trinseo Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $59.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.46.
In related news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond bought 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $33,989.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,230.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 1,099.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.
