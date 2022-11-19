Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TBK. TheStreet lowered Triumph Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $58.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.13. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $136.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.50.

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $110.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.30 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

