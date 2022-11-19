Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Several other research analysts have also commented on TBK. TheStreet lowered Triumph Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.00.
Triumph Bancorp Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $58.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.13. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $136.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.50.
Institutional Trading of Triumph Bancorp
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.
Triumph Bancorp Company Profile
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.
