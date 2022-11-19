Truist Financial Cuts Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $382.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $400.00 to $382.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $346.29.

NYSE:HD opened at $313.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.39. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,650 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,859 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 135.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

