Tudor Pickering Upgrades OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) to Buy

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2022

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPALGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OPAL Fuels Price Performance

Shares of OPAL opened at $7.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67. OPAL Fuels has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $12.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,297,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,834,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels in the third quarter valued at about $14,904,000.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

