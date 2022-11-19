Twin Tree Management LP Has $4.86 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Twin Tree Management LP decreased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 80,739 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 3.9% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 39,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 5.2% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.4% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 67,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Corning by 3.0% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Fox Advisors cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $33.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $43.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

