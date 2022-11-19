Tyler Stone Wealth Management Boosts Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Unilever by 13.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 19.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 17.9% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Unilever by 1.5% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Unilever by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on UL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Trading Up 0.2 %

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Unilever stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $54.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average of $45.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.