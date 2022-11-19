Tyler Stone Wealth Management Buys 112 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 186,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $4,131,730.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,035,948 shares of company stock worth $31,246,546 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.19.

GS opened at $379.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $329.95 and its 200-day moving average is $321.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $412.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

