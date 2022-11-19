Tyler Stone Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management cut its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,040,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.33.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $184.56 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.40 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.92. The company has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.66.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,683,546.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total transaction of $1,836,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,682.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,461 shares of company stock worth $8,957,674. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

