Tyler Stone Wealth Management Has $34,000 Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in NIO were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in NIO by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 557.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in NIO by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in NIO by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $10.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.59. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a negative return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. China Renaissance downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.30 to $12.30 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.89.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

