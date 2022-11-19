Tyler Stone Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 692.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,997,293,000 after buying an additional 384,619 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Corning by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,820,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $399,370,000 after buying an additional 380,729 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $340,891,000 after acquiring an additional 90,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Corning by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,160,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $153,549,000 after acquiring an additional 33,033 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLW opened at $33.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average of $33.51. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $43.47.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

