Tyler Stone Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 10,666.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 173.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 11,465 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,442,000 after purchasing an additional 108,968 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 53,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 591,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,589,000 after buying an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.88. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $38.07.

