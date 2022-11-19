U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Given New $4.00 Price Target at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on USEG. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Johnson Rice started coverage on U.S. Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set an accumulate rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USEG opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. U.S. Energy has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $65.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.47.

U.S. Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at U.S. Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. U.S. Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.00%.

In other U.S. Energy news, major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,111,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,557,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other U.S. Energy news, major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,091,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,244,822.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,111,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,557,763.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 42,000 shares of company stock worth $122,700. Company insiders own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Energy by 44.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Energy during the second quarter worth about $73,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.