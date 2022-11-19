UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,574,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,288 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $111,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $269,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

EFV stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

