UBS Group Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

UBS Group set a €40.00 ($41.24) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IFXA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($39.69) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($41.24) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($18.56) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.50 ($43.81) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($39.18) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($13.85) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($20.31).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

