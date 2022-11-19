UBS Group Trims Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Target Price to $100.00

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group to $100.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BPOP. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Popular to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Popular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular Stock Up 0.0 %

BPOP stock opened at $69.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.85. Popular has a twelve month low of $65.47 and a twelve month high of $99.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.65.

Popular Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.01%.

In other Popular news, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $774,461.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,486,045.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Popular news, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $774,461.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,486,045.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $110,944.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,965.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Popular

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Popular by 11.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,787,000 after purchasing an additional 262,172 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Popular by 2.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 451,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,508,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Popular by 34.0% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 85,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 21,683 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Popular by 42.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 538,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,770,000 after purchasing an additional 159,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Popular by 6.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.