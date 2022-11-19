UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.15

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.15 and traded as high as $37.88. UCB shares last traded at $37.83, with a volume of 18,262 shares traded.

UCB Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.86.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

