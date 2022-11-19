UGI (NYSE:UGI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.23. UGI also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.85-$3.15 EPS.

UGI Stock Up 5.4 %

UGI stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. UGI has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $47.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at UGI

UGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of UGI from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.67.

In related news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,758.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UGI

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UGI. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of UGI by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of UGI by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of UGI by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,489,000 after buying an additional 11,826 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.