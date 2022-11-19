Umee Price Hits $0.0076 on Top Exchanges (UMEE)

Umee (UMEE) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Umee has a market capitalization of $187.87 million and approximately $546,746.80 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Umee has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Umee token can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,332.65 or 0.08012754 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.81 or 0.00570069 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,938.57 or 0.29693972 BTC.

Umee was first traded on February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,582,205 tokens. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Umee’s official message board is medium.com/umeeblog. Umee’s official website is umee.cc. Umee’s official Twitter account is @umee_crosschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Umee is a cross-chain DeFi hub that interconnects between blockchains.As a base layer blockchain, applications and money lego primitives can be built on top of Umee to access cross-chain leverage and liquidity. The Umee Blockchain facilitates interoperability between the Cosmos ecosystem, Ethereum network, side-chain architectures, layer two scaling solutions, and alternative base-layer protocols. As a Cosmos SDK blockchain, Umee is interoperable with blockchains including Terra, Crypto.com, Binance Chain, Osmosis, Secret Network, and 30+ other chains, plus Ethereum, from Day 1.The native UMEE token is a Proof of Stake asset that can began as a Cosmos SDK token and an ERC20 token on Ethereum, but since February, Umee is officially live and deployed on Umee mainnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Umee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

