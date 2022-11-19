Unity Software (NYSE:U) Given Neutral Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on U. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.06.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average of $38.94. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $199.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $27,416.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 437,978 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $27,416.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 437,978 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $454,530.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,436,690.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,831 shares of company stock worth $836,315. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 2,365.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after buying an additional 4,241,060 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,507 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,263,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,448 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,411,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,525,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

