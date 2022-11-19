USD Coin Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $44.43 billion and approximately $2.04 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002627 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,324.44 or 0.07909530 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.47 or 0.00570854 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000241 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,972.83 or 0.29734839 BTC.
USD Coin Profile
USD Coin’s genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 44,417,074,373 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
USD Coin Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars.
