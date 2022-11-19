VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, October 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EGY opened at GBX 480 ($5.64) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £523.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 447.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 489.75. VAALCO Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 225.96 ($2.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 667.97 ($7.85). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

