VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, October 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
VAALCO Energy Stock Performance
Shares of EGY opened at GBX 480 ($5.64) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £523.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 447.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 489.75. VAALCO Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 225.96 ($2.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 667.97 ($7.85). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.
About VAALCO Energy
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.