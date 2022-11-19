Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.10 Per Share

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Stock Performance
Value and Indexed Property Income Trust stock opened at GBX 225 ($2.64) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 212.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 241.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.52. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 189 ($2.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 275 ($3.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £97.00 million and a P/E ratio of 401.79.
