Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.10 Per Share

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Stock Performance

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust stock opened at GBX 225 ($2.64) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 212.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 241.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.52. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 189 ($2.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 275 ($3.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £97.00 million and a P/E ratio of 401.79.

Get Value and Indexed Property Income Trust alerts:

About Value and Indexed Property Income Trust

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.