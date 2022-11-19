VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) Shares Sold by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,357 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned about 1.47% of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XMPT. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 149.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 2,136.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Fortune 45 LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XMPT opened at $21.12 on Friday. VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.46.

