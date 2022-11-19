VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,860 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.84% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $130,000.

Get VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYD traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $22.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,313. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $25.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.