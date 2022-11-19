Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,653 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.15. 12,737,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,269,492. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $52.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.04.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.