Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Decreased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,432,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,285,717 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.90% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $642,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.97. 13,884,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,524,813. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $51.39.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.