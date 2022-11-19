Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% in the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $338.62 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $467.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.29.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

