Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Lifted by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 612,689 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,088. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.34 and its 200 day moving average is $186.60. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $234.73.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.