Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Lifted by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 612,689 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,088. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.34 and its 200 day moving average is $186.60. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $234.73.

