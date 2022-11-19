Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,039,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579,423. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.49.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

