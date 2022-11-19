Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 266,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,750 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $13,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance
VUSB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,367. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.12. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $51.15.
