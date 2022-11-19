VELA Investment Management LLC Buys 13,386 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,386 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of SI-BONE worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in SI-BONE by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in SI-BONE by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in SI-BONE by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in SI-BONE by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter.

SIBN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SI-BONE to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SI-BONE to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 5,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $72,070.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,766.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 5,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $72,070.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,766.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $45,792.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,536.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,966 shares of company stock valued at $278,984 in the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SIBN traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.17. 239,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,694. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.58.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

