VELA Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in LivaNova by 109.1% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 29.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered LivaNova from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.
LivaNova Price Performance
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. Analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LivaNova (LIVN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.