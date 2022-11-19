VELA Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in LivaNova by 109.1% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 29.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered LivaNova from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

NASDAQ:LIVN traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,834. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $41.82 and a 12 month high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.35.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. Analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

