VELA Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,947 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Trading Down 0.1 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.80. 8,028,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,125,050. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.27 and a 200-day moving average of $200.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

