Venus Metals Co. Limited (ASX:VMC) Insider Barry Fehlberg Buys 90,000 Shares

Venus Metals Co. Limited (ASX:VMC – Get Rating) insider Barry Fehlberg acquired 90,000 shares of Venus Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,600.00 ($8,456.38).
Venus Metals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38.
About Venus Metals
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for Venus Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.