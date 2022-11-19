Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Price Target Raised to €26.00 at Morgan Stanley

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from €25.00 ($25.77) to €26.00 ($26.80) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veolia Environnement has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.25.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

Veolia Environnement Price Performance

Shares of Veolia Environnement stock opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. Veolia Environnement has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.