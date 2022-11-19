Verasity Price Hits $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Verasity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $27.80 million and $2.54 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006007 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001344 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00013422 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000150 BTC.

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

