Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0023

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. During the last week, Verge has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $37.74 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,648.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.57 or 0.00381841 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00025420 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00115161 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.39 or 0.00801226 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.75 or 0.00629167 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00234278 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,514,191,900 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.