Verge (XVG) Reaches Market Cap of $37.04 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 19th. Verge has a total market cap of $37.04 million and $2.24 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,706.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.41 or 0.00385567 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00025349 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00116646 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.95 or 0.00801778 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.03 or 0.00628678 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00234293 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,514,204,700 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.