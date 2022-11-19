Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Downgraded by Truist Financial to Hold

Truist Financial cut shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VCEL. StockNews.com started coverage on Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut Vericel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens started coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Vericel from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.40.
Vericel Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of VCEL opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average is $26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -54.59 and a beta of 1.99. Vericel has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $46.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vericel
Vericel Company Profile
Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vericel (VCEL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.