Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Downgraded by Truist Financial to Hold

Truist Financial cut shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VCEL. StockNews.com started coverage on Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut Vericel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens started coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Vericel from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.40.

Shares of VCEL opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average is $26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -54.59 and a beta of 1.99. Vericel has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $46.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,944,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 55,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 23,611 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 18,490 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 179,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

