Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Price Target Lowered to 200.00 at Berenberg Bank

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from 205.00 to 200.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 180.00 to 170.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 160.00 to 142.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a 155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. AlphaValue downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.75.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:VWDRY opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.55. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S ( OTCMKTS:VWDRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

