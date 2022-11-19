VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Shares Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSB opened at $53.71 on Friday. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $46.33 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average of $52.91.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

