Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Benchmark to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Orbit in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an underperform rating for the company.

Virgin Orbit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VORB opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.15. Virgin Orbit has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28.

Institutional Trading of Virgin Orbit

Virgin Orbit Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VORB. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Orbit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Orbit by 5,578.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions.

