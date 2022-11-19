Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Benchmark to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Orbit in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an underperform rating for the company.
NASDAQ:VORB opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.15. Virgin Orbit has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28.
Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions.
