Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE VGI opened at $7.97 on Friday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average is $8.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 51.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 137.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 28,995 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 125,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

