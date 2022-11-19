Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE VGI opened at $7.97 on Friday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average is $8.20.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
