Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Evercore ISI

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Vivid Seats from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Vivid Seats to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Vivid Seats from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.89.
Vivid Seats Stock Down 1.1 %
SEAT stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29. Vivid Seats has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99.
Vivid Seats Company Profile
Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.
