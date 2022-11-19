Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Evercore ISI

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Vivid Seats from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Vivid Seats to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Vivid Seats from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.89.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Vivid Seats Stock Down 1.1 %

SEAT stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29. Vivid Seats has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 93,786 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,259,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,307,000 after acquiring an additional 77,813 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vivid Seats during the third quarter worth about $2,754,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 23.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,580 shares in the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.