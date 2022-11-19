Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Price Target Cut to GBX 110 by Analysts at Barclays

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 120 ($1.41) to GBX 110 ($1.29) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 100 ($1.18) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 135 ($1.59) to GBX 115 ($1.35) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 215 ($2.53) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($1.88) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 120 ($1.41) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 141.36 ($1.66).
Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 97.42 ($1.14) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £26.83 billion and a PE ratio of 1,623.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 102.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 116.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of GBX 94.61 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.66).
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
